92 held for violating ban on kite-flying

LAHORE: Lahore police Tuesday arrested 92 persons for violating a ban on flying kite in the city. Cantt division police arrested 48 persons, City division 16, Model Town 11 persons, Iqbal Town division police detained four, Civil Lines division 10 persons and Sadar division police nabbed three persons on charges of kite flying.

Selfie-taker hit to death by train: A ypung man was hit to death by a train while trying to take a selfie in Shahdara area on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Mubashar. The boy ignored the alarm raised by his friends and the horn blaring by the train.

TWO hurt in roof

collapse: Two persons were injured when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Pindi Stop area on Tuesday. Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene, pulled out two survivors from the debris and shifted them to a local hospital. They were identified as Naeem, 40, and Shahbaz, 24, and they received minor injuries.