Sh Rashid hints at starting 20 more VIP trains

FAISALABAD. Work on issuing tenders is under way to upgrade the 1680-kilometre-long railway track of ML-2 and ML-4 in addition to doubling the track of Faisalabad-Lahore and Sialkot sections.

Similarly, 20 more VIP and high-speed passenger trains would also be started very soon, said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister for Railways.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, he said that the former rulers had pushed the economy to the verge of collapse. “All of us are aware that a strong economy is imperative for strong defence and independent foreign policy. The incumbent government has put the country in the right direction but it has to take bold and difficult decisions. FCCI is the first platform that has realised the importance of economic stability,” he added.

He said that former rulers spent two billion dollars to launch only 27-km long Orange Line train. “It is luxurious spending as with this amount, he could lay new track throughout Pakistan,” he added.

Regarding the financial affairs of Pakistan Railways, he said that Rs35 billion was required to pay the pensions, Rs31 billion for the salaries, Rs18 billion for oil purchase and Rs25 billion to pay the loan installments. “Similarly, the department has purchased the locomotives but there are not enough bogies and we have to repair the old and abandoned bogies to start 20 new trains,” he added. The minister said that many people from KP had invested in the transport sector but Punjab is lacking investment in this important communication sector. He said that Pakistan Railways could start new trains with a speed of 160-km per hour after the completion of ML-1. “The speed of these trains could be enhanced up to 260-km per hour in later phase which will reduce the travel time between Lahore and Karachi to only 6-7 hours.”

Rasid said that across the world, passenger trains were not run for income generation but freight trains were meant for earning the profit. “Pakistan is the only country where we are earning a handsome profit of Rs2 billion from the passenger trains. Moenjodaro Train is running successfully with the occupancy of 160 per cent. Similarly, the occupancy of Rehman Baba Train is 150 per cent. A new VIP Jinnah Train will be launched between Lahore and Karachi from March 23. We are also planning to start Sir Syed Train which could be run between Faisalabad and Karachi,” he opined. He also assured of starting more trains from Faisalabad, saying the local investors can start these trains by paying the advance fare of 10 days only. The department is ready to allow the private sector to run new trains by paying a reasonable rent for the track. Recently two private trains have been started from Lahore and such trains can also be launched from Faisalabad on the same terms and conditions, he said. He also assured of resolving the problems of the Faisalabad Dry Port, saying he will also bring the hot issue of LHC Bench at Faisalabad into the notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Paying tributes to the Kashmiri people, he said that they were fighting for their fundamental rights for the last 70 years. They are boldly facing the second biggest brutal force of the world with their courage and fortitude. Pakistani nation is with them and pays them the best tributes for their unprecedented struggle to get an independent homeland, he added. Earlier, in his welcome address, FCCI president Zia Alumdar Hussain welcomed the economic policies of the present government, saying positive steps had been taken to put the economy on right track. He demanded that a weekly goods train should be started to facilitate the speedy and safe movement of the export consignments. Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs of Indian-Held Kashmir in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day. He also presented the FCCI shield to the minister.