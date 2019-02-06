Country on road to self-reliance: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is moving ahead for economic self-reliance with firm determination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provision of basic facilities of life to the people as well as solution to their problems is a priority agenda of the government, the CM said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He said the PTI government had given priority to the national interest instead of personal interests. He said that public service was the only agenda of the PTI government and the dream of a new Pakistan would materialised. The past rulers ignored the genuine problems of the people and wasted national resources on exhibitory projects, he said.

In fact, past governments are responsible for the deteriorated condition of the economy, he said. He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were making efforts for improving the national economy and the people were hopeful of their bright future due to the politics of honesty and transparency.

Usman Buzdar said the economic condition of the country was improving due to good governance and institutional transparency of the government sector. Owing to the positive steps of the government, the confidence of the investors has been restored and they have reposed their confidence in the government. Actually, the PTI government has ensured best utilisation of resources, the CM said.

He said no one would be allowed to misappropriate the national resources. “We will make every effort to come up to the expectations of the people they had attached with Imran Khan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed displeasure over the public complaints relating to the health and education sectors in different districts of the province. The CM issued warnings to the district heads of both sectors for improving their departmental performance. He also decided to pay visits for monitoring the departmental performance as well as ensuring various facilities of life to the general public.

The CM will pay surprise visits to inspect performance of government departments. He directed the provincial ministers and assembly members to expedite their liaison with the people so that citizens’ problems could be solved at their doorstep. He took strict notice of difficulties being faced by the people of various districts with regard to provision of health and educational facilities. He expressed indignation over the performance of line departments while taking strict notice of their failure in timely redress of public complaints. He directed the elected representatives to play their active role in timely solution to the public complaints. He said any undue delay would not be tolerated in provision of basic facilities of life to the people. Any officer who failed to perform will not be tolerated at any cost because, he warned.