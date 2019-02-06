UN report a charge sheet against India, says AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK president Masood Khan has said list of human rights violation by India in Occupied Kashmir is long and UN report on this count is charge sheet against India.

In his video message on Kashmir solidarity day AJK President Masood Khan said political workers and leaders are being kept in detention illegally in held Kashmir. There is long list of human rights violations by Indian troops in held Kashmir. A UN report has been compiled in this regard which is a charge sheet against India.

He alleged that Indian troops are killing the Kashmiri youths and thousands of people have lost their eyesight due to pellet guns firing.He further said we have full perception about brutalities unleashed by Indian forces against people of Kashmir.

Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir are different parts of one body, he said adding “ we assure people of Held Kashmir we will continue to extend them political and diplomatic support till they achieve freedom and right to self determination. --Online

JAHANIAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone and Kashmir will soon be liberated.“Kashmir will soon stand liberated and blood of millions of Kashmiris will never go waste. Pakistani nation will never leave Kashmiris alone at any stage”, he said this while talking to media men here Tuesday.

He went on to say that case of Kashmir is strong but its lawyer is unluckily weak. Opening Kartarpura border a good step but government’s consultation was not included in this step. The announcement for reopening this border was made by army chief Gen Bajwa and Indian cricketer Sidhu. Had Prime Minister Imran Khan been authorized to make this announcement then it would have left far reaching effects.

He held that Quaid-e-Azam had declared Kashmir a jugular vein of Pakistan. The basic issue of Kashmir today is right to self-determination which was recognized by Jawahar Lal Nehro himself. Nehro had taken up this issue in UN.

Unless we raise the flag of democracy in Pakistan, world is not ready to attach any due importance to our viewpoint, he remarked. As long as the political and economic chaos prevails in Pakistan, Kashmir issue will stand embroiled rather than becoming resolved. Unless we become united, our every voice in support of Kashmiris will remain fragile, he added.