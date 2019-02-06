International community must listen to Kashmiris: Hashwani

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group Chairman and renowned Industrialist Sadrudin Hashwani Tuesday said the time has come that international community should also listen the voice of Kashmiris like of Afghanistan to fulfil the ream for the peace and stability in the region.

“Rather than observing holiday on Kashmir day, a one day salaries should be dedicated for the people of Kashmir and from this national fund a programme and projects be initiated for the better future of youth of Kashmir,” he proposed while talking to senior journalists on the Kashmir solidarity day on Tuesday.

Hashoo Group Chairman Sadrudin Hashwani said that it was encouraging that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first address to the nation highlighted the importance of the dialogue for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and leadership of Huriyat Conference also appreciated it. “Even in the India, many people also advised their government for not to lose the opportunity for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue,” he said.

Hashwani said the international community should also make the efforts for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and it should be resolved in the fixed time period schedule as if not resolved then all the good intentions will be evaporated in the air.

The Hashoo Group chairman said people of Pakistan along with the youth of Kashmir were dreaming for the rise of sun for the freedom of Kashmir so that the young generation of the region could take the South Asia on the road to peace and prosperity.

He said India should realise that the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue only be with the participation of the youth of Kashmir as per their aspirations and even the dynamics of the region also calls for the breakthrough for the peace and stability in the region.