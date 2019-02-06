close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Three terrorists killed in South Waziristan, says ISPR

Top Story

WANA: Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Gulkuch area in South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement, it said the security forces launched an intelligence-based operation (IBO) as part of the “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” against the terrorists’ hideout at Gulkuch.

On seeing the forces, it said, the terrorists opened fire and fled to the nearby mountainous area. The ISPR said the security forces chased the fleeing terrorists and after a fierce exchange of fire, all the three were killed. The slain terrorists were identified as Muhammadullah alias Asadullah, Saeedullah alias Khalifa and Haider alias Waqas.

It added that sub-machine guns (SMGs), hand-grenades, communication equipment and local currency were recovered from their possession. On January 4, the security forces killed a terrorist during an operation in North Waziristan.

