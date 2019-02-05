Pakistan, Iran likely to play kabaddi series: PKF

KARACHI: A crucial meeting of Pakistan and Iran kabaddi federations would be held in Tehran today (Tuesday) to discuss the possibility of a bilateral series between the two important kabaddi nations this year.

Pakistan will be represented in the meeting by the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar.

“Tomorrow I will meet with Iran’s kabaddi authorities. We will talk on the possibility of a bilateral series between the two nations,” Sarwar told ‘The News’ from Iran on Monday.

Iran has emerged as a strong kabaddi power in the world and a real threat in the sport for the game’s powerhouse India and once world’s second best side Pakistan.

Iran bewildered everyone when they clinched gold in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia last year. South Korea had finished second while both India and Pakistan had shared bronze medals.

“Such series are very important. Hopefully the meeting will yield a positive result,” said Sarwar, also secretary of the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

Sarwar had been invited by Iran Kabaddi Federation for conducting a referee’s course which was attended by referees from across Iran. He will return on February 7. Sarwar has good relations with Iranian federation and the two countries have been seen backing each other in the sport during the last few years.

When asked that in such series mostly matches are held in Punjab, Sarwar said that the major issue had been of sponsorship.

“Sponsorship is a major issue. In the past the same issue impeded our efforts to also organise international matches in Karachi and Peshawar. This time we will try to also weigh the option of holding some matches in Karachi and Peshawar,” Sarwar said.

Sarwar also informed that soon the federation would plan for holding camp for the South Asian Games.

“We will soon plan for the SAG. I think the event would be held in September. We have sufficient time and if before the SAG Iran will visit Pakistan for the series,” said Sarwar, also a former international.

The meeting of the South Asia Olympic Council will be held in Nepal on February 9. It is expected that the exact schedule of SAG will be decided in the meeting.