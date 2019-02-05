close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Sh Rashid wants Bilawal to apologise to him

Top Story

February 5, 2019

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that the people of Pakistan had shown their trust in the visionary and committed leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan because they wanted to get rid of corruption by the previous rulers.

He was addressing at Chawinda, Pasrur, Sialkot and Sambrial on Monday. “Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of the country and there is no room for any deal with the corrupt elements who continued looting the national exchequer for the last three decades.” He vowed that he would call the masses to act if any of the corrupt people tried to leave the country.

He said that Sialkot-Rawalpindi rail car and other Sialkot-Lahore trains would soon be resumed to fulfill an old public demand. He said that after further minimising the debt of the railways, 20 new trains would be launched next year.

He opined that Nawaz Sharif is not suffering from any serious disease as he only wanted an exit from the jail. He said that he himself could treat his (Nawaz Sharif's) kidney-related disease at Lal Haveli, Rawalpindi.

He demanded the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to apologise from him for his objectionable comments. He also demanded the resignation of Shahbaz Sharif from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on moral grounds.

