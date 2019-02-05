Kashmir solution vital for peace in region: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that we salute the unshaken commitment of Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination.

The brave people of occupied Kashmir have rekindled the freedom movement with their blood and Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the chief minister said that people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are fighting a war of their survival and freedom. The Kashmiris have written a new history with their blood to achieve the goal of self-determination. There is no other example to match such a brave struggle of Kashmiris for the right of self-determination as they are rendering invaluable sacrifices for their rights by tolerating difficulties and hardships. He said that India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their birthright of freedom with state-sponsored terrorism and torture.

Depriving the Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by brutal Indian occupation is a blatant violation of human rights, he said. Indian government cannot suppress the freedom passion of Kashmiris through bullets and the blood of innocent Kashmiri martyrs will not be wasted, he added. Pakistan has always raised a vigorous voice against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The solution of Kashmir dispute in the light of UN resolutions is imperative for durable peace in the region and India will have to resolve the Kashmir issue one day. He said that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle but the whole Pakistani nation is with them. We strongly condemn the inhuman attitude meted out to the Kashmiri people by India. Pakistani nation reiterates its diplomatic, political and moral support for the people of occupied Kashmir today, the chief minister concluded. greets Chinese President: Usman Buzdar has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the people of China on the advent of traditional Chinese year.

He extended felicitations to Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, engineers and workers associated with different projects in Pakistan. In a message issued here Monday, the chief minister said that we salute the Chinese engineers and workers taking part in the development of Pakistan while staying away from their homeland and added that Pakistani nation fully shares the joys and happiness of their Chinese brethren. Usman Buzdar said that participating and sharing each other’s joys promote brotherhood. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has taken notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a four-year-old girl in Sheikhupura and sought a report from the RPO.