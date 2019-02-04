ACE seeks record of UET Narowal campus

GUJRANWALA: A joint inquiry team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recorded the statement of former campus coordinator UET and also asked the UET Lahore vice-chancellor to provide the complete record of the university’s Narowal campus. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that this inquiry had been initiated on the application of Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, former campus coordinator. Ali alleged that there were embezzlements in the construction of UET Narowal campus. The project was approved at a cost of Rs940 million. Due to alleged corruption and misuse of powers by the concerned officers and the staff, this project was not only completed very late but its expenditures were also extended from Rs940 million to 1116 million which caused loss of Rs176 million to the government exchequer. Farid said that the ACE had succeeded in getting proofs against the project director, contractor and other officers.