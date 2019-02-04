64 held in Faisalabad with kites, other material

FAISALABAD: Police have arrested 64 persons along with kites and other material from different parts of the city. A special crackdown was initiated against kite flying and during the operation, the police nabbed 36 youngsters from various parts of the city along with kite flying material. The accused include Shahid, Rashid, Shahzeb, Asif, Nazakat Ali, Akram, Usman, Ali Hamza, Bhai Khan, Abdur Rehman, Allah Yar, Zainul Abideen, Kamran, Ali, Umair, Abubakr, Azeem, Saeed, Rafaqat Ali, Zubair, Ali Hassan, Sunail, Saeed, Arshad, Faraz, Muzammil, Ayyaz, Ghulam Dastgir, Suleman, Adeel, Khalid, Zahid, Rehan, Abdul Waheed, Abdullah, Ahsan Ali, Ali Raza, Mazhar Hussain, Saleem, Hamza, Ghulam Mustafa, Waseem, Amir, Bilal, Faisal, Arif, Ameen, Rafiq, Shahbaz and Faiz Rasool. The police recovered dozens of kites and bundles of chemically coated string from their possession.