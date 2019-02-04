close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 4, 2019

64 held in Faisalabad with kites, other material

National

A
APP
February 4, 2019

FAISALABAD: Police have arrested 64 persons along with kites and other material from different parts of the city. A special crackdown was initiated against kite flying and during the operation, the police nabbed 36 youngsters from various parts of the city along with kite flying material. The accused include Shahid, Rashid, Shahzeb, Asif, Nazakat Ali, Akram, Usman, Ali Hamza, Bhai Khan, Abdur Rehman, Allah Yar, Zainul Abideen, Kamran, Ali, Umair, Abubakr, Azeem, Saeed, Rafaqat Ali, Zubair, Ali Hassan, Sunail, Saeed, Arshad, Faraz, Muzammil, Ayyaz, Ghulam Dastgir, Suleman, Adeel, Khalid, Zahid, Rehan, Abdul Waheed, Abdullah, Ahsan Ali, Ali Raza, Mazhar Hussain, Saleem, Hamza, Ghulam Mustafa, Waseem, Amir, Bilal, Faisal, Arif, Ameen, Rafiq, Shahbaz and Faiz Rasool. The police recovered dozens of kites and bundles of chemically coated string from their possession.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan