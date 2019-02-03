Telemedicine course for diagnosis and treatment of allergies held

Islamabad : Telemedicine course for diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases with the collaboration of Pakistan Allergy Asthma and Immunology Society (PAAIS), COMSATS and AAIC and two days hands on training workshop for medical professionals on line, held here, says a press release.

About two hours interactive presentation was given by Dr Shahid Abbas, Consultant Allergy and Immunology, president PAAIS. There were about 17 participating centers and about 60 participants.

Medical professionals were very much interested since for the for the first time there is such course specially in the country where there is no awareness about allergy and is not considered as important disease and important speciality.

We are preparing protocols, videos and sops for diagnosis and treatment. Once participants of far flung areas are trained they will be having weekly Allergy Clinic online where trained medical professionals will treat patients under my supervision.

The topics were: 1-Urticaria diagnosis and treatment and details of different treatment options. We discussed the latest guide lines for use of Xolair and other Biologicals in CSU and Asthma not responding to routine treatment.

Second presentation was about diagnosis and treatment of Anaphylaxis. On the occasion what treatments are being normally given and what are latest international guidelines were discussed. It was stressed that Anaphylaxis or. Allergic reactions can cause death with in half to one hour so medical professions should be trained in quick diagnosis and treat according to guidelines. These SOPs will be sent to each participant before online hands on-training sessions. It was stressed that the only first line treatment of Anaphylaxis is adrenaline and not steroids or anti allergic injections.