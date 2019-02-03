‘A 5 Star’ comes to town

Islamabad :

Director: Mahshid Afsharzadeh

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club unspooled Iranian film Panj Setareh (A 5 star) on Saturday.

Director Mahshid Afsharzadeh is one of the most distinguished women film directors who also is a notable actress. She appeared first on screen in director Mohsen Makhmalbaf ‘s The cyclist . More came with more films. In 2000, she received The Best Actress Award for Mr. President. She made her directorial debut in 2003 with film The Second Start.

And now A 5 Star from 2013/2014. Our central character here is Maryem who wants to go for higher education. Her mother working in a posh 5 star luxury hotel cannot afford the university expenses. Maryam with a distinguished academic record is accepted at a university. No way out of financial difficulties, she accepts a job at the same hotel where her mother is working. The dramatic conflict comes with a bombshell when an expensive watch is stolen from the hotel room.

Maryam is the first causality of this theft. She being new and inexperienced cannot face up the interrogation. Her disappointment leads to frustration and that leads to her search to find the truth.

A 5 Star comes with masterly direction, impressive acting and decent production values where most of the film has been lensed in the hotel. The film runs for 2 hours 25 minutes.

