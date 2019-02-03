Mentalist, illusionist perform at F-9 Park

Islamabad : The red carpet and launching ceremony of ‘The Fantasists’, the country’s first ever illusion and mind control show, was held at Aiwan-i-Quaid Auditorium in the F-9 Park here on Friday night.

The event organised by Lush Productions and 360 Affairs was attended by celebrities, government officials, and special guests of the organisers.

The audience appreciated the 90-minute performance of mentalist Afzal Afridi and illusionist Munawar Khan and their team, which is based in Karachi. Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the administration was ready to encourage the holding of more and more cultural events in the city by offering all kinds of support and cooperation to organisers, sponsors, and artists.

He said like other participants, he was enthralled by the performances of the mentalist and illusionist. Former Capital Development Authority member (administration) Mustafain Kazmi said there was a need for promoting the country’s positive image abroad and cultural programmes like dramas, stage performances, and fashion shows could help serve the purpose very well.

He said it was necessary for a living society to promote such events.

Kazmi said in 2004 and 2005 when the country had a high incidence of terrorism, he as the relevant CDA officer and Lush Productions chief executive Usama Qazi Anwar organised cultural shows not only to entertain residents but also to promote the country’s positive image. He declared the event wonderful and said both individuals and organisations should come forward to sponsor such events.

Visitor Samina Ahmad, 40, appreciated the holding of the event. She said unlike Lahore and Karachi, Islamabad didn’t offer many cultural shows, especially fashion-related and lifestyle programmes, to its residents.