PM to open health insurance: Sarwar

LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the health insurance programme for the poor people on Monday (tomorrow), said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while addressing on the occasion of inauguration of a new project of a pharmaceutical company at Sundar Industrial Estate on Saturday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Health Minister Amir Kayani, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nosheen Hamid, the pharmaceutical company’s managing director, Zahid Saeed and chairman, Saad Ismail, were also present. The Punjab governor said the corrupt governments of the past turned Pakistan into graveyard of industries, adding that the PTI government was trying to bring good governance and rule of law in the country. He said provision of basic facilities of health and education was the top priority of the government. Foreign investors would be provided with complete protection and security. He said the government had decided that injustice and oppression would not be tolerated at any cost. He said the increase of 36 million dollar in pharmaceutical products’ exports in 2018 was a manifestation of successful policies of the government.

He said, unfortunately, the past governments did nothing to revive the industry in Pakistan which caused unemployment, loadshedding and destruction of industrial sector. He said revival of industry would bring employment opportunities, increase exports and economic prosperity in the country.

Amir Kayani said the national health insurance programme would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would make Pakistan a welfare state. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the industry in Sindh was revived due to the policies of Imran Khan. The era of prosperity would soon return to Pakistan, he added.