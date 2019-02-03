PPP, PML-N trying to cut deal: Qureshi

MULTAN: The Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has said the PPP and the PML-N are making efforts to strike a deal to protect their interests.

Talking to journalists at Kotla Maharan on Saturday, Qureshi said the 18th Amendment, democracy and the Constitution are under no threat in the country. He said the PPP and the PML-N are struggling for survival. He said the PTI government has no threat from the Sindh government and there is no need for long march for the 18th Amendment.

The foreign minister said Pakistan did not want to interfere in the India’s internal affairs and India should not hold Pakistan responsible for its internal failures.

He said his talks with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were not a cause of disturbance in India. The Kashmir is a disputed affair between both the countries, he maintained.

He said the British House of Commons’ parliamentary group hosted an international conference on Kashmir, which exposed the rights violation in the Indian held Kashmir and the conference backed the Pakistan’s stance on the issue.The conference exposed the real face of India before the world, he added. Qureshi said the Pakistan’s cooperation with the India depends on the new Indian government.

He said the Pakistan has made landmark achievements in diplomacy during the last few months. Qureshi said Pakistan has improved relations with Saudi Arabia and the crown prince is scheduled to visit Pakistan on February 19. The Saudi crown prince would announce mega projects for Pakistan, he added.

He said some forces did not want the creation of the south Punjab province and were creating hurdles.

Talking about the recently announced Haj policy, he hoped that maximum number of Pakistanis would perform Haj this year. "We want to provide maximum facilities to the pilgrims," he added.