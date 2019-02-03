Task force members visit Afghan border

LANDIKOTAL: Members of a task force on Saturday visited Torkham border and met the border authorities. Security was tightened and more security personnel were deployed along the border during the visit, sources said.

An official of Ministry for Interior, Faheem Murtaza, led the team, which also included National Database and Registration Authority Project Manager Shahzad Haider, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Islamabad Hayat Gandapur, FIA Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Raza and officials from customs, foreign affairs and Safron ministries. They visited various departments including Torkham gate, pedestrian terminal, immigration section, vehicles' scanner machine and import terminal. They were briefed about various issues at the border.