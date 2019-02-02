Chinese envoy opens research centre at Kohat varsity

KOHAT: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Friday inaugurated the Centre for Training of Teaching and Research at Kohat University of Science and Technology.

Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi was also present. The Chinese ambassador highlighted the importance of ongoing Chinese-sponsored projects in Pakistan. The ambassador assured all possible help to the students who wanted to acquire education in China.

In his address, Shahryar Afridi said Pakistan had moved to progress and development after matchless sacrifices by its people and security forces in the war against terrorism. He said that foreign investment for development of militancy-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged tribal districts, would be highly welcomed.

The minister said foreign investment would help bring economic prosperity and development imperative for regional integration. He said Pakistan and China had been friends since long. “We love China from the core of our hearts,” he remarked. Shahryar Afridi said Chinese investment in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in mineral, oil and gas sectors would be welcomed.

After the merger of tribal districts with KP, he said southern districts would become the hub of business and trade activities and socio-economic conditions of tribal people would improve. “We have opened our doors for all those seeking investment and coming for tourism to Pakistan,” he said, adding the new visa policy would help revive tourism and bring direct foreign investment. Under the new policy, he said the citizens of about 183 countries would be able to get visa electronically and on the internet, while visa-on-arrival facility would be provided to nationals of about 50 countries, including the Indian-origin US, Candia and UK nationals with passport of these countries in a short possible time to promote tourism.

Shahryar Afridi said that a clear message had been given to the enemies of the country that “We are united and ready to face any challenge”. He said the nation had been looking for an honest and dynamic leader and finally found it in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had proved all speculations and propaganda of the world against Pakistan as wrong. He said all the decisions were now being taken in the national interest. As a result of prudent economic policies of the government, he said there was an investment-friendly environment and mega projects would be launched in Pakistan in future. Shahryar Afridi said the enemies conspired to divide the nation on linguistic basis but failed to do so.

He said ‘hybrid’ war was being fought in a bid to control the minds of youth but it would be foiled. “Let the world know that we are united and no force can disintegrate or divide us,” he said. The state minister said political opponents did not have anything except making propaganda for point-scoring on petty issues to keep their sagging politics alive. In his short address, the Chinese ambassador highlighted the importance of ongoing Chinese sponsored projects in Pakistan. Later, a cake was cut to mark Pak-China friendship.