Corruption in KMC: SHC asks NAB to examine Vawda’s claims

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to examine a complaint filed by a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who sought an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of the funds of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

PTI leader and federal minster Faisal Vawda had filed a petition with the SHC, seeking direction to NAB for conducting an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of KMC funds.

Vawda submitted that funds of more than Rs10 billion had been received by the KMC to spend on development projects in thecity. He alleged that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had been misusing those funds.

The PTI leader expressed concern over the alleged mismanagement of funds and corruption in the KMC, accusing the mayor of using his power and funds for ulterior motives.

Vawda claimed that the metropolitan corporation did not use the funds for development projects in the city.

He requested the court to direct the federal anti-graft watchdog or any other investigation agency to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the utilisation of the KMC’s funds and allegations against the mayor.

The federal minister also asked for an audit of the KMC’s accounts of the last two years.

A NAB prosecutor submitted that the bureau would examine the application of the petitioner and act strictly in accordance with the law.

The court disposed of the petition, directing NAB to examine the complaint of the petitioner and act in accordance with the law in case it deemed that the complaint merited some action on the bureau’s part.