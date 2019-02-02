Board recommends shifting Nawaz to hospital

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should be shifted to hospital from the Kot Lakhpat Jail after he developed cardiac complications, recommended a special medical board constituted by the Home Department to monitor Nawaz’s health, the news has learnt. The suggestion was made to the provincial home ministry in a report. According to the report, the former premier has developed cardiac complications. The medical board, which examined Nawaz in the jail, comprised Dr Talha Bin Nazir, assistant professor of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiology Rawalpindi, Dr Hamid Sharif Khan, assistant professor of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi; Dr Sajjad Ahmed, associate professor of Cardiology, Punjab Institute of Cardiology; Dr Shahid Hamid, professor of Cardiology, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore; Brigadier Azmat Hayat, electrophysiologist, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi; and Brig Abdul Hameed Siddique, classified cardiologist, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi. The board conducted a detailed examination of Nawaz for two hours on January 30.

Meanwhile, Dr Adnan Khan, medical consultant of Nawaz Sharif, in a tweet, said the medical board report of the former premier was still awaited despite repeated written and verbal requests to the authorities concerned. “The media is mentioning that the ex-PM has been recommended to be hospitalized. The recommendation was made even by the earlier board. The same is what I’ve been emphasizing,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 21, Dr Adnan, in letters to the chief secretary, the secretary health, the additional secretary Home and the IG Prisons, had requested provision of findings of the special medical board constituted for the former premier on January 16.

Earlier, Nawaz’s family had also demanded that he should be shifted to hospital as he was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.