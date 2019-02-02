Baig appointed chairman FPCCI panel

KARACHI: The President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr. Daroo Khan, has appointed Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chairman Standing Committee on Banking, Credit and Finance for 2019. Ikhtiar Baig an industrialist and former senior banker is senior vice president of the FPCCI and member of its executive committee.

Baig has rich international banking experience and has been the chairman of important committees for over 12 years to resolve the banking issues of the business community. Ikhtiar is the Chairman Baig Group operating in Pakistan, U.A.E, and Morocco for the last 30 years in diversified business fields. Their group is the proud recipient of FPCCI Special Merit trophy consecutively for the last 15 years.

Baig is also Hon. Consul General of Yemen and former advisor to the PM on textiles. The President of Pakistan had conferred upon Dr. Baig the prestigious civil award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and a gold medal in recognition of his meritorious services in banking and finance and the revival of sick industries in Pakistan.