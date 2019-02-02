Two martyred in fresh IHK state terrorism

SRINAGAR: The Indian forces, in a fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in the Pulwama district of held Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Inayat Ahmad were martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village in the district. The troops also razed a residential house to rubble on the occasion.

Protesting against the operation in the valley, the youth took to the streets. In retaliation, the occupied troops used force to quell the protests, resulting in intense clashes between the demonstrators and forces who lobbed teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators.

The occupying forces have suspended the internet services in Pulwama and neighbouring Shopian district following the killings. Last year, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day revealed that the Indian troops had martyred 95,238 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,120 in custody, since January 1989 to-date. The report said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,107 women and damaged 109,191 residential houses and other structures during the period. The Indian troops and police subjected at least 8,000 people to custodial disappearance during that time.