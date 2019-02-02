Builders seek governor’s help to halt action against legal constructions

The association of builders has requested Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to play his role to prevent any undue action against lawfully constructed buildings in Karachi.

A 10-member delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) met the governor at Governor House on Friday and requested him to ask the federal government to approach the Supreme Court (SC) so that legal constructions could be saved from any action under cover of the anti-encroachment drive.

The ABAD delegation informed the governor that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had initiated action against the legally constructed buildings in Karachi after misinterpreting a decision of the apex court in this regard.

According to the builders, the SC had asked the SBCA to take action only against those buildings which were constructed in violation of the law; however, the authority, on the pretext of the court order, had launched undue action against lawfully built buildings in the city.

The ABAD delegation urged the governor to use his influence to stop the undue action of the SBCA. They suggested that the attorney general should approach the chief justice to bring the builders’ concerns to the latter’s attention.

After listening to the ABAD delegation, Ismail assured the builders of his support, telling them that their issues would be addressed at the earliest.