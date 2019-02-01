SN ladies tennis to begin on 12th

ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament is set to begin from February 12 here at the PSB hardcourts in Islamabad. The annual event is aimed at promotion of ladies tennis in the country.

Subh-e-Nau (SN) Chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said that SN had been hosting the event successfully.

“With this exclusive women’s event we are hopeful we would improve stand-

ard of ladies’ game in the country. The tournament is aimed at encouraging and boosting new female players to come forward and take part in competitive tennis events.”

The tournament will be played on PSB’s Tennis Courts in Islamabad and will conclude on February 16.