LHC seeks Punjab govt policy on trees

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought the Punjab government policy on the issue of growing trees.

Petitioner Asim Farooq advocate approached the LHC seeking directions to the government to grow more trees instead of cutting them down. He pointed out that cutting trees was causing serious threats to the environment as weather pattern had been changing continuously and swiftly. He argued that the earth temperature was gradually increasing due to fewer trees but unfortunately, the government had taken no concrete steps to cope with the alarming situation. During the course of hearing, a representative of Parks & Horticulture Authority told the court of Justice Jawad Hasan that Rs27 billion were required to plant trees throughout Punjab and a PC-one had been sent to federal government for its approval.

Justice Hasan observed that emergency steps should be taken to tackle such an important national issue. He regretted that trees were not being planted in Lahore or other parts of Punjab.