Zardari has ‘solid place’ on ECL: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, has said the federal cabinet had reviewed as many as 172 names on the Exit Control List (ECL) out of which 32 cases had been sent to the review committee, insisting that the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari was over.

Briefing journalists about the cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister said Zardari had a solid place on the ECL list and that his name was not included in the 32 cases sent for review. He said whenever Zardari was asked about his wealth, he would respond that they would not allow anyone to touch the 18th Amendment. “There are certain very good amendments in this piece of legislation, whereas on some there is a need for consultations, as they have caused big harm,” he said.

Fawad said during the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about Pakistan’s phenomenal success on the foreign policy front and that Pakistan has become a significant player in the Middle East. Regarding the foreign policy initiatives, the minister said the PTI government has changed the direction of Pakistan's foreign policy. He said the Pakistan-US relationship is on the upward trajectory, while the situation in Afghanistan is improving. He said after a span of as many as 12 years, a top United Arab Emirates leader has visited Pakistan, while Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s upcoming visit would vindicate Pakistan’s position in the Middle East. The minister said the prime minister had the vision to put Pakistan in a strategic position between China and India.

On the issue of Afghanistan, he said, the United States, for the first time, is following Pakistan’s point of view, as Prime Minister Imran had always said war is no solution to the issue. He said Pakistan has played an important role in bringing both the US and the Taliban to the negotiating table and is hopeful of good news coming from Afghanistan soon.

He said e-visa facility is being provided to 175 countries, whereas citizens of 98 countries could avail themselves of the business visa facility. He said the journalist visa for Pakistan would be made easy. However, he noted that visa-on-arrival would not be available to India and it would remain in Category-B. The minister said a supplementary grant has been approved for the Prime Minister's Youth Training Programme. He said the Karachi Infrastructure Development Company will now function under the Cabinet Division. Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan will directly monitor the development activities in Karachi.