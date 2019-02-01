Dried flowers have attractive global market

HYDERABAD: Sindh has a booming flower business, and traditional florists have the alternative option to preserve the product for export and earn sufficient income.

Leading florists of Hyderabad district said after supplying fresh and fragrant product to major markets in Hyderabad and Karachi, they take hundreds of kilograms for drying on rooftops and open grounds.

They send at least 30 vehicles loaded with fresh roses to Karachi daily. Similar amount of the product is taken to the Hyderabad city flower market.

Zaheer Abbas Mari, a flower grower and trader said that after sending larger amount to major markets, he brings around 8,000-10,000 kilogram for drying daily.

“I receive orders of dried flowers by exporting agents; sometimes, I have to supply 15-20 tons dried product,” he said.

“We have experienced labour, who knows about the export quality grading,” he added.

Though it is a perishable product, florists do not like to see it going to waste. “In any emergency, we put rose on grounds and rooftops for drying and preserving. This product has value in the international market,” Abbas Mari said.

Tons of flowers are dried. It takes five to six days for the process during winter, while in summer one day is enough to dehydrate the petals. “One maund of fresh flowers produces seven to eight kilogram of dried product,” he said while describing the process.

Dried flowers are important products in present day floriculture. Preserving flowers through drying is a popular method employed by producers and traders to earn an income. The trade of exporting dried flowers is taking momentum.

Florists are happy with this side of the business, however, rains and the law and order situation does impact their trade negatively. For the rest of the year, business runs smoothly.

Abbas Mari’s family owns a 50-acre flower garden. Further, he has taken 80-acre flower gardens in the neighbourhood on an annual contract, paying one Rs100,000/acre.

Compared to all major crops, rose varieties are considered the most profitable in terms of revenue generation. It is the only product, which is available in the market round the year.

Small-scale farmers in Hatri, the known flower producing area in Hyderabad district, believe that winter being the season of weddings is attractive for the sale of fresh roses. Presently, red roses are being sold at Rs40/kg, compared to normal day rates of Rs30 to Rs35/kg.

Majeed Mallah, another flower grower in Hatri said there was no fixed rate of flowers. The rates fluctuate between Rs40 and Rs100 on a daily basis, depending on the season and demand.

“These roses are not limited to wedding parties or special occasions; they are part of our life. People buy flower products for decorating their homes, offices and to present as gifts,” he added.

Sharing his experience of producing a variety of flowers, purchasing and supplying to the market in Karachi, Mallah said it was a 365-day business. Traders and farmers jointly take the product to the market in Karachi, which is the major market in the entire province, followed by Hyderabad.

“During winter, red flowers are healthy and more fragrant,” he informed.

According to Majeed Mallah, it takes two maunds of fresh roses to decorate a wedding stage, while only a few kilogram were enough to ornament a bed for a wedding..

Information gathered from different towns and cities reveals that flowers are supplied from Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

The prices go up to Rs210 at the wholesale market in Larkana, while in small towns in Dadu and Noshehro Feroz districts, flowers were available at Rs300/kg at retail shops.

In the entire business retailers remain the beneficiaries, as they earn enough through value-addition.

Bangul Mari, a florist in Hyderabad district realises that wheat, rice and sugarcane were the most cultivated and high yielding crops. But presently in Sindh, sugarcane growers have to wait for the whole year to get their payments, while cotton growers wait for six months to receive product.

“With an uncertain mode of payment and often delay in government’s announcement of support prices for major crops, flower cultivation is more attractive for growers,” Bangul said.

They spare a small piece of land to cultivate flowers, and the whole family tends the crop to earn enough to conveniently meet their domestic needs.

“I have one acre land covered with flowers. My uncle and cousins have cultivated four acres of flowers as sharecroppers,” he said.

“All our families are engaged in producing gulab (roses). Females move to the rose gardens to pick the flowers every morning, while we pack and take the product to the market on a daily basis,” he explained.

Bangul belongs to village Gulbahar Mari, union council Barchani, Hyderabad city suburbs. The area besides roses, grows wheat and fodder grasses, providing a visitor with a picturesque view.

Bangul’s family picks 15-20kg of roses daily, and takes those to Hyderabad’s famous ‘Phool Market’ (flower market). They sell flowers for Rs38-Rs40/kg, and head back home.

Farmers said that during January, the per acre yield dropped to 22-25kg, while from February to April, it was 80-90kg/acre. April and November were the most productive in terms of yield.

Senior farmers compare the present per acre yield to the yield about 10-15 years ago. They believe it has declined because of increasing soil infertility, growing heat, water scarcity, and excessive use of chemical inputs.

Community women have been major contributors in the flower picking, grading, packing, and value-addition process. Young girls also often make flower jewellery for special occasions to earn a little extra for their families.

To further develop this sector, the government should promote entrepreneurship at the domestic level and also educate growers on the various methods of the flower drying process.

There are multiple methods to dry flowers, which include air-drying, press-drying, embedded-drying, over-drying, glycerine-drying, and freeze-drying. Product diversity should also be promoted to tap into the global dried flower market to increase exports and earn the much needed foreign exchange for the country.