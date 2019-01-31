Abducted Quetta neurosurgeon returns home

QUETTA: Civil Hospital neurosurgeon Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, who was abducted from Quetta on December 13, returned home on Wednesday after 48 days.

Chairman of the Doctors Association Committee confirmed the news of Dr Khalil returning home.

Dr Khalil was kidnapped from Shahbaz Town while he was on his way home from work while his car -- with broken windows -- was recovered by authorities, the neurosurgeon could not be reached on his mobile phone.

The doctor’s nephew Mohammad Umar told Geo News, the abductors left Dr Khalil in Karachi from where he took a flight and reached Quetta today. He added, the doctor is physically and mentally exhausted. Earlier reports had said, armed men dropped the doctor near Mall Road at 6am from where he hailed a taxi and reached home. The taxi driver, who dropped the doctor home, said the doctor’s clothes were blood-soaked and he was severely injured.