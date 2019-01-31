close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
Ghazala, Saima win national doubles title

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The pair of Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) and Saima Waqas (Wapda) won women’s doubles title in the National Badminton Championship under way in Lahore.

Rizwan Azam and Sara Rizwan (NBP) clinched the mixed doubles crown.

In the men’s doubles event, Awais Zahid (Wapda)/Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) and Attique Ch. (Wapda)/Raja Hasnain (NBP) entered the final.

Results: Mixed doubles final: Rizwan Azam & Sara Mohmand (NBP) bt Awais Zahid & Sehra Akram (Wapda) 21-12, 21-14.

Women’s doubles final: Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) bt Sehra Akram & Huma Javed (Wapda) 21-17, 21-15.

Men’s doubles semi-finals: Awais Zahid (Wapda) & Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) bt Zunnain Javed & Aoun Abbas (Wapda) 21-19, 21-10; Attique Ch. (Wapda) & Raja Hasnain (NBP) bt Hashir Bashir (Wapda) & Murad Ali (NBP) 21-18, 21-10.

