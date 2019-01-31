Chinese New Year celebrated at Roots Millennium Education

Islamabad : China Radio International (CRI) - Millennium Confucius Classroom (MCC) in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Cultural Counselor Office, Islamabad marks the Chinese New Year celebration at Roots Millennium Education, Trafalgar Campus, F-7/1, says a press release.

The Cultural counselor of Chinese Embassy You Yi was the chief guest on occasion of Chinese New Year celebration, accompanied by the First Secretary Pan Yuqi and Director CRI-Confucius Classroom Pakistan Chen Xiang.

Students of Roots Millennium Education (RME), Trafalgar and Piccadilly Campuses dressed up in alluring Chinese Cultural attire embellished with gold ornaments sang welcome song for the Cultural counselor and the guests from the Chinese Embassy.

The ceremony started with a welcome note by the Chief Operating Officer Mrs. Anna Faisal who said that cultural exchange programmes have not only strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and China, but it has also enabled the youth to inherit, sustain and transmit the legacy of Pakistan-China friendship. She further said that CRI-MCC is a step forward to China-Pakistan Education Corridor in the larger prospect of CPEC. Mona Kanwal, head of Chinese Language Department at RME, Pakistan formally greeted the Chinese Cultural counselor by sharing his extensive diplomatic profile with the parental community, faculty and students.

Speaking to the Millennials the cultural counselor appreciated the efforts put in by the students and faculty for celebrating Chinese New Year. He said that CRI-MCC has made an applaudable attempt and the initiative will produce tangible results in future. Director Communications and Outreach Mrs. Sabina Zakir on the occasion said, that people to people affinity is the salient feature of Pak-China bilateral ties and CRI Millennium Classroom has immensely contributed to it through the Chinese language inclusion. The event highlighted the different cultural activities like Chinese Paper cutting, Calligraphy, Chinese Painting , Chopsticks usage, and Dumpling which is the auspicious symbolism of traditional Chinese New Year food. The Cultural Counselor had a guided tour to the Chinese Cultural stalls which executed diversity through inclusive Chinese Culture. The different activities were a true depiction of the rich Chinese culture and its tradition. Director Confucius Classroom Mr. Chen Xiang also presented Chinese Language books for the Millennium Confucius Classroom and China Access Center at The Millennium Universal College TMUC Islamabad. He also appreciated the contribution of CRI-MCC towards Chinese Cultural exchange programs as people to people exchange is the key to strengthening the deep rooted friendship of Pakistan and China.

CRI-MCC, under the leadership of Founder Millennium Chinese Language Initiative Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq offers Chinese language classes across the RME, Pakistan in the private sector, with the aim of allowing the students to get linguistically literate and culturally competent. Millennium Chinese Language Department has now 18 full time teachers and nearly 9000 students learning Chinese Language. This has promoted cultural, social, business and educational opportunities among China and Pakistan for the benefit of our future generations.