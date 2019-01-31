close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

AIOU declares results

Islamabad

January 31, 2019

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final results of its Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT).

According to the Controller Exams, the exams were held in Semester Spring, 2018. The results have been placed at the University’s Website.

Intimation cards are also being sent to all the concerned students at their postal address.

Result of SSC programme is expected to be announced next week. The results of FA,BA and B.Ed programmes would also be declared by the middle of February. Meanwhile Matric to Ph.D level admissions for the Semester Spring, 2019 will open from February 1, simultaneously across the country.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the Sale points at the University’s main campus, 44-Regional Campuses and around 100- Coordinating Offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and Northern areas.

