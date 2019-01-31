Free MRI, other tests for senior citizens at LGH

LAHORE: Lahore General Hospital held ceremony on the occasion of it 60th Foundation Day at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences.

College of Physicians and Surgeons President Prof Zafarullah Chaudhary was the chief guest of event. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab said the hospital starting with 100 beds 60 years ago had 1750 beds today.

He said best medical facilities were being provided to patients in the hospital. He said that from a Naib Qasid to the principal, everybody was working hard day and night to make the institution state-of-the-art organisation.

Prof Muhammad Tayyab announced that from the 60th Foundation Day, every senior citizen would be facilitated with free diagnostic tests, including MRI while separate counter will also be established for them to give them proper guidance to the each department.

In the ceremony, retired professors and principals of the institution also attended the event and shared their memories.

The historical plates of 1958 Dar-ul-Falah and 1959 of Lahore General Hospital were placed at the main gate of the present admin block of the hospital. People in large number came there to see the plates and showed keen interest in them. The speakers said the purpose of celebrating the foundation day was to apprise the young doctors, nurses and other people of the importance of the place.

Prof Muhammad Tayyab and LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin said, “On the occasion of the Foundation Day, we should also reaffirm our commitment to make the institution state-of-the-art institution.” Prof Zafarullah Chaudhary said that not only LGH but its allied institutions Ameer Uddin Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute had also played a pivotal role which had no match in the country.

population: Adviser to Punjab chief minister on Health Hanif Khan Patafi has said that the resources are limited as compared to rapid population growth in the country, therefore, effective control on population explosion is essential to build a healthy society, eradication of poverty, unemployment and illiteracy, for which the government institutions, religious leaders, media as well as other segments of society should join hands. He stressed the need for creating awareness among the masses, especially in the rural population.

He was addressing a seminar held at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on the subject "Rapid Growth of Population and the Responsibilities of the Stakeholders" here on Wednesday. Hanief Patafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to ensure quality life standard for the people for which all resources are being spent. He said that issue of stunted children is very concerning and the government is allocating more funds to overcome health related problems of women and children. Hanief Patafi said the government would patronise the Institute of Public Health to strengthen the institute.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that IPH will be made more effective in training of the public health experts and research work. She said that prevention of diseases is the important agenda and the slogan "Prevention is better than cure" would be promoted.

Dr Aatiqa of Population Welfare Department (PWD) informed the audience that PWD is working efficiently to provide medicines, contraceptives and other population control facilities free of cost besides enhancing the family welfare centres as well as the trainings facilities to the LHVs and other health officials. She was of the view that desire of son, social setup, illiteracy, poverty and family traditions are the basic cause of rapid population growth.

Dr Aatiqa briefed the audience regarding the steps taken by her department. She said Punjab Population Policy has already approved and service delivery is also being improved. Prof Dr Rukhsana of IPH said that due to rapid urbanisation cultivated agricultural land is squeezed day by day, migration from rural to urban areas creating numerous issues, pollutions, climate changes; global warming, scarcity of water etc are the results of population explosion. She said that Maternal Mortality and infant mortality is very high in Pakistan and ‘we are facing huge disease burden in our health system’.