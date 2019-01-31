Man injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was injured when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded in DHA Phase-I on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured man identified as Rehman to hospital where his condition was said to be precarious.

Body found: Firefighters found the charred body of a man in a rubber factory on Bund Road, Shafiqabad, in which a huge fire broke out due to short circuit a day back. The victim identified as Nazeer had been working in the factory for the last 15 years. He was survived by four children. Firefighters put out the fire after hectic efforts of at least 20 hours.

The victim’s body was shifted to morgue. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a cloth shop in Shah Alam Market on Wednesday. The cause of the fire was said to be short circuit. Firefighters rushed to the spot on being informed and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 854 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which eight people were killed and 822 people injured.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), Lahore Region, arrested 41 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 14 court absconders during the month of January. The PHP teams also recovered one Kalashnikov, 29 pistols, three rifles, 866 litre liquor and 5,700 gram charas from the criminals.