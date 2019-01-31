JUI-F activists threaten to hold protest

LANDIKOTAL: JUI-F activists on Wednesday threatened to stage protest against the expected meeting of KP cabinet in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district. Speaking at a press conference here, Mufti Mohammad Ejaz Shinwari said that the JUI-F and majority of the tribal people had not accepted the so-called merger of Fata into KP.

“If the PTI is going to hold the meeting here for the purpose to announce any mega project in Khyber district, then they will welcome the session,” Mufti maintained. He stated the government should create job opportunities in tribal belt instead of misleading the youth through hollow slogans. Landikotal residents were deprived of basic facilities since the independence and they need development projects in the area, he maintained.