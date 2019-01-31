‘Swat Motorway to be opened on May 1’

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that the Swat Motorway would be opened for all sorts of vehicular traffic on May 1, 2019. The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of chief minister with the Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman National Highways Authority, Director General Frontier Works Organisation, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Irrigation, Project Director Swat Motorway and others, said a handout. The meeting reviewed the pace of progress on the Swat Motorway and exchanged views about the project.

The meeting expected that the Swat Motorway would be ready for inauguration on May 1, 2019.

The meeting thoroughly debated the extension of Swat Motorway and agreed to extend for the integration of whole Malakand division with the province. The meeting also agreed to open up Kohat to Dera Ismail Khan road for traffic soon in the best public interest.