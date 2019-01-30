Remittance digital bank for Pakistani expats soon

DUBAI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari has said that the government has a plan to establish ‘remittance digital bank’ to enhance remittances through official channels and to provide maximum benefits to the overseas community of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in Dubai, Zulfi Bukhari affirmed that the bank’s mechanism and modalities will be defined till February and currently plan was under discussion with relevant authorities for the formation of the bank.

Zulfi Bukhari explained the digital banking of other countries such as Singapore and India and claimed that Pakistan would be the first country that has been establishing digital bank on national level. He expressed the hope that it would increase the remittances up to $10 billion through the digital bank.

Zulfi Bukhari assured that the new remittance cards would be introduced within a few months and with the latest state of the art benefits. Replying to a question of The News, he said that new remittance card would replace the older ones and make sure that private and national banks of Pakistan would provide benefits to the remittance cardholders. He said that the community welfare sections in Pakistani missions, especially in the Middle East, would be expanded to facilitate the overseas community living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis attended the event organised by the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai, where the business community based in Dubai highlighted the problems of Pakistanis living abroad.