Convocation ceremony at Jinnah Medical & Dental College held

The Convocation ceremony of Jinnah Medical & Dental College was held on January 26, 2019 at a local Marquee in Karachi, where 307 students graduating in different medical fields were awarded degress.

Dr. Syed Tariq Sohail, Chairman, S. M.Sohail Trust, in his welcome address highlighted the importance of ethical practice. Mr. I. A. Rehman was Chief Guest and keynote speaker. Professor Dr. Syed Hussain Mehdi, JMDC Principal, spoke about College development. He said that the College is listed in WHO Directory and many of our graduates are working all over the world including UK and US bringing credit and honor to the Country and JMDC. We are proud of them. Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan (SI), Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, spoke about the expectation of the Community from the Doctors and the role of JMDC in producing a good doctor.***