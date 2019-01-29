close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

LHC CJ forms body for protection of woman judges

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Ahmed Khan constituted a committee for the protection of woman judges.

The committee consisting of four members will take action against hooliganism by the lawyers in district courts. Justice Ayesha A. Malik will head the committee comprising Justice Alia Neelum, district and sessions judge Uzma Chughtai and senior woman judge from lower court of Punjab. The committee was formed after the complaints of woman judges.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court chief justice formed a new committee to review civil laws. The committee’s recommendations will be sent to the chief justice.

According to the notification, Justice Ameenuddin Khan was made head of the committee while Justice Ch Masood Jahangir, Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem, Justice Chaudhry Iqbal, senior advocate Shehzad Shaukat will be part of research committee.

