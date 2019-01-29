Fix the portal

This refers to the letter ‘Resolved’ (January 25) by Mian Amir Hakim. When the PM launched the Pakistan Citizen Portal, he was looking forward to providing satisfactory and timely relief to those citizens who suffer at the hands of incompetent or irresponsible government departments/officials. However, complainants’ experiences have not been satisfactory. So far I have registered four different complaints.

While two of them are categorised as ‘In Progress’ for the last over two months, those regarding the payment of the motor vehicle tax and another regarding the repair of a small patch of road near Jehangira Railway Station are shown as ‘Resolved’. No positive action was taken to address the two complaints. If this is how the portal is managed, it will lose the purpose for which it was established and may well be closed. The prime minster should look into the workings of the portal.

Group Captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi