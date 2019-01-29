Ex-MPA, others join PML-Q

LAHORE: A large number of prominent figures, including Gujranwala District Araeen community President Babu Muhammad Kashif, former MPA Ch Shabbir Mehr, former Nazim Ch Khalid, and local government representatives announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

The announcement was made after meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi. The delegation had called on them under leadership of Babu Muhammad Kashif who is also Vegetable and Fruit Market president District Gujranwala.