close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Ex-MPA, others join PML-Q

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

LAHORE: A large number of prominent figures, including Gujranwala District Araeen community President Babu Muhammad Kashif, former MPA Ch Shabbir Mehr, former Nazim Ch Khalid, and local government representatives announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

The announcement was made after meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi. The delegation had called on them under leadership of Babu Muhammad Kashif who is also Vegetable and Fruit Market president District Gujranwala.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan