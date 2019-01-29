Spare houses away from KCR route: PML-N leader

To show solidarity with the residents of Machar Colony in their campaign against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded of the authorities not to demolish houses except those built on the land required for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

Salman Khan, a PML-N leader who contested the National Assembly election from the constituency, said on Monday that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was demolishing houses as per recent Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid’s press conference on the local train service.

“The KCR needs only 50 feet area, whereas the authorities are demolishing houses on more area than is required.” “We request the authorities not to deprive people of their homes during this tough winter season and for those illegal occupants who are beyond the required area, the government should give some time,” he added. He demanded that all these people should be offered a land with basic amenities and compensation to support their living as they were very poor.