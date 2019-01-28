Sahiwal tragedy: govt seeks assistance from people

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday sought assistance from people for evidence on the Sahiwal shooting incident. Following the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) on the alleged encounter, the provincial authorities have now appealed to the masses, requesting their cooperation in probing into the deadly incident. “Anyone with solid evidence or leads is requested to come forward,” advertisements put up around the city read. The posters state that all evidence shall be presented before the JIT on January 28 at the Yousufwala Police Station in Sahiwal. The authorities have assured that identities of persons who come on record shall remain concealed. Meanwhile, a statement of the surviving child Umair was highlighted by the electronic media. The child told the media that cops had first brought them including their sister Areeba, 13, out of the car but later pushed her into the car and opened fire. The JIT would also investigate the claim of the child, which apparently shows that the cops killed the girl to wipe out witnesses.