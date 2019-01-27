Al-Azizia reference: Nawaz files bail petition on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Former PM Nawaz Sharif on Saturday filed another petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris has requested the court to grant a bail to former PM on humanitarian grounds and for necessary medical check-ups.

The Registrar office of the IHC received the application.

Accountability Court, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail have been made respondents in the petition.

In his petition former PM Nawaz has requested that his sentence in Al-Azizia reference should be suspend and he should be granted bail on medical grounds against surety bond. “Sharif was unable to undergo proper medical examination due to his imprisonment,” petition states.

The accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison and fined Rs1.5 billion in Al-Azizia case on December 24. He was acquitted in the Flagship corruption reference.

The petition further stated that Accountability Court verdict sentencing him be suspended till a decision is announced on his appeal against the jail term.

A detailed medical report of the hospital dated 17 January of former PM Nawaz is attached with his bail petition.

Few days earlier in Kot Lakhpat jail Nawaz felt pain in both arms and numbness of toes. The matter was reported to Superintendent of Jail who referred him for medical examination to Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore and Allama Iqbal Medical College, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

Special medical board was separately constituted to evaluate the heath condition of Nawaz Sharif. Team of doctors had conducted a medical examination of Nawaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail.

Blood samples of the former premier were sent to Jinnah Hospital and he had been taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for further tests.