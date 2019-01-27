Media’s credibility vital to comprehend public issues: Xi

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping called for more effort to push for the development of media integration to strengthen the penetration, guidance, influence and credibility of the media.

These are fundamental principle to promote public opinion in true perspective, he stated this at a group study session attended by members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the New Media Center of People's Daily.

Calling the advancement of integration of traditional media with new media an urgent task, Xi urged media organizations to take advantage of the information revolution.

This is most important to strengthen integration in a bid to enhance representation of mainstream public opinion favorable for the undertakings of the Party and the country.

He called for building a new type of mainstream media that is more influential and competitive, and for improving the guidance of public opinion.

Law-based management of new media must be strengthened to ensure cyberspace that is clean, Xi said.

He said a system of online content management must be in place to ensure media communications are done in accordance with law. This is to safeguard the political, cultural and ideological security of the country, Xi said.