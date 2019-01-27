VOP expresses concern over killings in Sahiwal

Rawalpindi : The Veterans of Pakistan (formerly PESA) has expressed deep anguish and sorrow at the brutal killing of Zeeshan and members of his family by CTD in Sahiwal which was being justified by alleging that he was a terrorist and other deaths were being claimed as collateral damage because the basic duty of the police is to protect the innocents.

Under both counts, the claim was considered absolutely wrong. Even if Zeeshan was a terrorist in police records, his killing cannot be justified. Effort should have been made to nab him alive for carrying out a deeper investigation, it said.

This was observed in a meeting of Executive Council of Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) with its president, Lt Gen (r) Ali Kuli Khan in the chair. Others who attended, included Vice Admiral (r) Ahmad Tasnim, Brig (r) Mian Mahmud, Dr Babur Zaheeruddin, Major (r) Farouk Hamid Khan, Brig (r) Arbi Khan, Col (r) Dalel Khan and Brig (r) Masud ul Hassan.

They noted that it also seems incorrect that collateral damage occurred due to dark glasses because all deaths are by direct point blank hits and not through stray bullets.

This is not the first incident where police has resorted to firing to kill as its first option rather than arrest a person under chase which points toward the need to review training of anti-terrorist forces and police about chasing of suspects, they said.

VOP called on all political parties and media to show unity for defence and integrity of Pakistan and join hands to eliminate anti-Pakistan groups.