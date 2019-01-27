T20 Cricket Gala reaches quarters stage

LAHORE: Adsells, Meezan Bank, 3D Modeling, Descon, International Petrochemicals, Nestle, UBL Funds and Ibex Digital have reached the quarterfinal of Pepsi Presents Jotun T20 Cricket Gala 2019.

In the last league round first match, UBL Funds overpowered Ibex Digital by 6 wickets. Batting first, Ibex Digital struck 119/10 while in reply, UBL chased the target losing four wickets. Ghulam Subhani grabbed 3/24 for UBL to bag man of the match award.

In the second match of the day, Zameen.com defeated Nestle by 3 wickets. Nestle, batting first, scored 145/10 and Zameen.com reached home losing 7 wickets with Zohaib Nabi hitting 61 and emerging as player of the match.

In the third encounter, International Petrochemicals outsmarted Abacus by 56 runs. Int’l Petrochemicals hammered 166/5 and in reply, Abacus were all out for 110. Mubeeb Umer grabbed 5/27 and won man of the match award.

In the fourth fixture, Berger Paints beat Finca Bank by 38 runs. Batting first, Berger Paints posted 176/8 and in reply, Finca Bank could score 138/10. Khurram Ijaz clinched 6/36, thus was named player of the match. In the fifth match, Meezan Bank outlasted Adsells by 5 wickets. Adsells, batting first, slammed 146/10 while Meezan Bank landed home safely losing just 5 wickets.

In the sixth encounter, Descon registered 4-wicket victory against 3D Modeling. 3D Modeling, batting first, scored 124/10 while in reply, Descon successfully achieved the target for the loss of six wickets. Waseem William (3/18) emerged as player of the match.