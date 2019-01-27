QWP leader says PTI did nothing to mitigate masses’ sufferings

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Sherpao on Saturday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its anti-masses policies, adding that it did not provide any relief to the people.

He was addressing a public gathering in Shabqadar tehsil in connection with the upcoming death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

Former Member Provincial Assembly Babar Ali Khan was also present on the occasion.

He said the death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao would be marked with zeal and devotion.

Sikandar Sherpao urged the party workers to actively participate in preparations for the death anniversary so that it could be marked with enthusiasm and passion.

He said that Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao had always worked for the rights of the poor people.

Sikandar Sherpao accused the government of promoting favoritism, nepotism and cronyism. The government had failed to implement its so-called reform agenda, he added.

He said though the government raised the prices of gas and electricity, it could not revive the failing economy.

He said the country’s foreign debt had increased manifold after Islamabad secured financial assistance from China and Saudi Arabia.

Sikandar Sherpao warned the government against amending the 18 Amendment and said that it would deepen the sense of deprivation among the people from the smaller federating units.

He asked the government to expedite the merger process and set up regular courts and extend policing to the merged tribal districts.