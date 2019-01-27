close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 27, 2019

Five killed in Afghanistan volleyball ground blast

National

A
APP
January 27, 2019

KABUL: At least five persons were killed after an improvised explosive device went off in a volleyball ground in Afghanis-tan's Baghlan province, local officials said on Saturday.

Abdul Ahad Ahmadi, Governor of Tala Wa Barfak district, told Anadolu Agency the blast killed at least five people and injured up to 20 more. Blaming Taliban for the blast, he said most of the victims are young men and boys who gathered for the volleyball game on Friday evening.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident.

In a statement issued by the Afghan army, the incident took place in an area controlled by Taliban.

It further added that a local commander of Taliban, identified as Mullah Ainouddin, was also among the people killed in the explosion, while five other Taliban insurgents and a number of civilians sustained injuries in the explosion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan