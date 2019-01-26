BCCI allows Pandya to play NZ ODIs

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to join India’s touring squad in New Zealand after his suspension over sexist comments on a TV show was lifted by the country’s cricket board.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Thursday allowed Pandya to participate in the ongoing One-Day International series in New Zealand and K L Rahul to join the India A squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Hardik Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest and K L Rahul will join the India A squad to play the last three one-day games against England Lions,” the BCCI said in a news release.

Virat Kohli’s India lead the five-match series against the Kiwis after their opening win in Napier and will face the hosts on Saturday in the second match. The tourists will also play three Twenty20 Internationals in New Zealand.