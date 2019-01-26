EXTRA FINANCIAL SUPPORT: Senior ITF official backs Pakistan’s claim

ISLAMABAD: International Tennis Federation’s Executive Director Luca Santilli has backed Pakistan’s claim of extra financial support from the ITF, saying he would plead this genuine case in the executive board meeting.

The ITF executive, who spent the last 40 hours here holding meeting with the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), inaugurating courts at the PTF Complex and meeting the media, said: “Pakistan has a genuine claim to make up for lost time. Pakistan was unable to hold Davis Cup ties for almost 10 years, losing crucial support from the ITF. I as executive director will make all possible efforts to claim extra support for Pakistan.”

Santilli, who was on his first visit to Pakistan, admitted that the country had gone through tough times. “Credit must go to PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan who accepted all challenges and succeeded in keeping Pakistan at the forefront of Asian tennis. His services for Pakistan tennis are second to none.”

Putting his weight behind the new Davis Cup format, he said changes in world’s oldest tournament were made to keep the fans’ interest alive.

“The new format is an answer to growing interest in Grand Slam tournaments. We now have brought the Davis Cup at par with other mega events. Davis Cup will offer more prize money to nations and players as compared to Grand Slams. We have injected fresh interest in the Davis Cup which will now be known as Flagship Davis Cup for the Nations and it will make players and nations richer by $18 million.”

He dispelled the impression that the ITF was as rich as the football’s governing body FIFA is. “We cannot compare tennis with the money FIFA has got. Still, we try to help our member countries that are 210 now.”

The ITF official said what he had seen at the PTF Complex was an ideal stage for international events. “I am really impressed with the surroundings and playing atmosphere here. I will support every Pakistan effort to organise more international events. We really feel that Pakistan should stay at the forefront of tennis playing nations.”

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, who was accompanied by Patron Syed Dilawar Abbas, highlighted his federation’s efforts to keep tennis at par with the top sports of Pakistan. “Despite all odds we have kept tennis as a leading sport in Pakistan. What we deservedly need is extra support from the ITF to make up for the time we lost in not being able to organise Davis Cup ties for almost 10 years.”

He also thanked the ITF for its support in converting PTF Complex courts into international standard venue with Plexipave Cushion.

The ITF had last year approved a $50,000 grant to the PTF as its contribution towards conversion of the five courts. “Rest of the $100,000 we have spent from our own pocket.”

Santilli later launched the National Training Centre, which aims to provide the best, professional tennis training services in the country.

Others who were present on the occasion included PTF’s Senior Vice Presidents Khawar Hayat and Saeed Khan, Islamabad Tennis Association President Tariq Murtaza, PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman and ITA Secretary Arif Qureshi.